Seward therapy dog comforts Las Vegas shooting victims

Nico the comfort dog from The Rock Lutheran Church in Seward recently went to Las Vegas to visit those affected by the Las Vegas Shooting that happened at the Route 91 Harvest music festival October 1st.

Nico visited the coroner's office, hospitals, schools, hotels, fire stations, the 911 dispatch office and attended several vigils during his trip.

Follow Nico's story on his Facebook Page.

Nico and his comfort dog companions have made national headlines, including on ABC. Click here to read and watch the story.