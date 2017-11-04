Woman dead after car falls on her

By Joe Harris

A Lincoln woman is dead after being trapped under her car Saturday afternoon.



It happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of 44th and F streets.

A 40–year–old woman had her car on a jack and was doing some work. Lincoln police said she was pinned under her car when the jack slipped.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue tried life–saving efforts but pronounced her dead at the scene.

"If you choose to do your own mechanical work, make sure you have adequate safety devices activated and the scene is safe for you to do that type of work," said police Captain Todd Kocian.

LPD has not released the woman's name and they are still contacting her family members.