UPDATE: at least 20 dead, 30 injured in Texas church shooting

At least 20 people were killed and 30 injured in a Texas church shooting Sunday morning, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

The alleged shooter is dead, and it appears there is no longer an active threat at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, about 40 miles southeast of San Antonio, police told ABC News affiliate KSAT in San Antonio on Sunday afternoon.

A witness reported seeing a man walk into the church around 11:30 a.m. and begin shooting.

The FBI and ATF are heading to the scene, and at least six people from the church were taken to Connally Memorial Center in nearby Floresville for treatment.

By Sunday afternoon, police had formed a perimeter around the white clapboard church and flooded its grounds with emergency and police vehicles, according to KSAT.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a statement, "The thoughts and prayers of all Texans are with the people of Sutherland Springs as tragic reports come out of First Baptist Church."