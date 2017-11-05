UPDATE: Shooter identified in Texas Church shooting

At least 26 people were killed and 20 others were injured when a gunman stormed a church in rural Texas with a rifle this morning, Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt and the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

Victims' ages range from 5 to 72, authorities said. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called today's shooting in Sutherland Springs, about 40 miles southeast of San Antonio, the largest mass shooting in Texas history.

The suspected shooter who opened fire in a rural Texas church has been identified as 26-year-old Devin Kelley, federal and state law enforcement sources told ABC News.

Kelley is from New Braunfels, Texas.

The U.S. Air Force confirmed Kelley served from 2010 until his discharge, which the Department of Defense's service verification website reports was in 2014. Ann Stefanek, an Air Force spokeswoman, said records confirmed Kelley served in the logistics readiness department at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico.

A source at the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives told ABC News the agency is searching for explosives at the suspect's home. The FBI is also searching the man's home.

Here's what we know about the shooting:

The attack began at about 11:20 a.m., after a suspect was seen at a Valero gas station in Sutherland Springs, dressed in all black, the Department of Public Safety said. The suspect crossed the street to the church, got out of his vehicle and began firing at the church, authorities said.

The suspect then moved to the right side of the church and continued to fire, before entering the church and shooting more, authorities said.

As the suspect exited the church, a local resident grabbed his rifle and engaged the suspect, after which he dropped his assault-type rifle and fled, authorities said.

A citizen pursued the suspect, authorities said.

The suspect, who fled in a car, crashed and was later found dead in his vehicle in Guadalupe County, according to the sheriff and the Department of Public Safety. It's unclear whether he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound or whether he was shot by another person, officials said at a news conference this afternoon at Stockdale City Hall, near the church.

Multiple weapons were found in the vehicle, authorities said, adding that the suspect had tactical-type gear and was wearing a ballistic vest.

The threat is believed to be over, Wilson County District Attorney Audrey Gossett said.

Authorities did not discuss a motive at this afternoon's news conference.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a statement, "The thoughts and prayers of all Texans are with the people of Sutherland Springs as tragic reports come out of First Baptist Church."