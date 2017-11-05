Dog Park Opens in North Lincoln

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Dog owners in north Lincoln can rejoice as a new dog park, named Roper East, is now open off Adams and North 7th Street.

In February of 2016, the Lincoln Parks and Rec Department approved a 10-year plan to add three new dog parks to the city.

Earlier this year, it was decided that the three new dog runs would be put in sooner than anticipated.

Kelly Hansen, who serves on the committee that worked with the parks department to bring the new dog runs about, is thrilled to see them open so soon.

"We're so happy this is happening in one year vs 10 years," Hansen said.

"The goal is to get one park in each quadrant of the city and within 10 years to get one downtown, one out by pioneers park and another one out off of highway 2 and 84th street," Hansen said.

Lincoln currently has two dog runs, one on the north and south side of town.

Rickmans Dog Run, the south Lincoln location, is located near 70th and Van Dorn.

On the north side of town, Roper East has been opened to replace the closing Oak Creek location.

Doug Peterson, A local dog owner, is excited to have more options when it comes to taking his dog out.

"I'm really looking forward to the next two (parks) that are coming out, especially over by Mahoney - that's right over by where I live," Peterson said.