Museum of Nebraska Art Raises funds for Security

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

The musuem of Nebraska art in Kearney is looking to tighten security.

The museum currently only has 1 person guarding the more than 5,000 pieces of artwork on display.

But it hopes to hire more guards in the future.

The museum also wants to make sure people help preserve artwork, by keeping a safe distance from the pieces.

We want to encourage people to interact with the artwork, but not quite that closely interact with them. We want to engage not necessarily touch because the oils from you fingers and that type of thing can damage the artwork. People tend to forget about that, but it’s not out of malice or anything it’s just they get so engrossed they want to touch it."

The museum will be hosting different events in upcoming months to raise money for those security measures.