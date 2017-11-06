Coke Truck Snaps in Half on Hwy 77 - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Coke Truck Snaps in Half on Hwy 77

Coke Truck Snaps in Half on Hwy 77

Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Lincoln Police responded to a Coca-Cola truck that had it’s trailer snap in half.

It happened just before 3:30 on Highway 77 near Rosa Parks Way.

The driver was not injured and we don’t know yet how the trailer snapped in half or if the driver hit anything to cause this.

Thankfully there wasn’t any major spill that took place.

