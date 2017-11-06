Police looking for attempted robbery suspect - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Police looking for attempted robbery suspect

On Sunday afternoon police got a call from a witness reporting hearing an argument in an apartment complex in the 4900 block of Wilshire Blvd. 

When officers responded they found a 29-year-old man calling 911 to report a robbery. The man told officers he heard a knock at his front door, opened the door and saw a man that he knew. 

Police say the man entered the apartment, displayed a knife and demanded money. After a struggle the man left on foot and officers are still in search of him. 

Officers say the victim suffered minor injuries to his head and arm from being kicked. 

