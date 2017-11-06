Friday night bust results in two felony arrests

By Joe Harris

Lincoln police netted two felony arrests Friday night.

Around 8 p.m., LPD's SWAT team executed a search warrant for narcotics at a residence near 40th and E streets. They kicked down the door and found a shotgun and marijuana.

They arrested and charged 23-year-old Keylan Johnson with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver within 1,000 feet of a school.

They also charged eighteen-year-old Gabriel Olivas with possession of a stolen firearm.