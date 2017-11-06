Felon arrested for having firearm after threatening man

Posted By Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

On Saturday around 12:30 p.m., a 24-year-old man reported he parked his vehicle and was walking to his home in the 1900 block of South 15th Street.

Police say at this time, a Lincoln man, later identified as 56-year-old Marvin Mcguire drove by, exited his vehicle and threatened the victim because he didn't like where he parked, Ofc. Angela Sands said.

Officers say McGuire got back in his car and left, but returned a short time later with a firearm. Witnesses provide police with a license plate number.

Sands said officers then went to McGuires apartment, when police got there, McGuire exited the apartment holding what appeared to be a rifle and pointing it down the hallway. He was given verbal commands and eventually dropped the weapon and was taken into custody.

The weapon he displayed to police was a realistic looking BB gun, but after searching McGuire's apartment, police found firearms. He was arrested for possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.