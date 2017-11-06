Police find 20 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Lincoln Police arrested Trey Louis early Sunday morning after stopping him for speeding on 1-80 near Lincoln.

After pulling Louis over they smelled marijuana, searched the car and say they found 10 vacuum sealed packages of the drug. Each package weighed two pounds, putting Louis in possession of 20 pounds of marijuana.

He was arrested for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.