Police find 20 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Police find 20 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News 

Lincoln Police arrested Trey Louis early Sunday morning after stopping him for speeding on 1-80 near Lincoln. 

After pulling Louis over they smelled marijuana, searched the car and say they found 10 vacuum sealed packages of the drug. Each package weighed two pounds, putting Louis in possession of 20 pounds of marijuana. 

He was arrested for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.