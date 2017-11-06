Police find 20 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop

Lincoln Police responded to a Coca-Cola truck that had it’s trailer snap in half.More >>
The Lancaster County Sheriffs Department arrested a man and woman in connection with several crimes Saturday night.More >>
Omaha Police are investigating a fatal shooting that left one man dead and another man wounded.More >>
Authorities have released the name of a woman who died after being pinned under a car she was repairing in Lincoln.More >>
Educators say the wrist monitors some Lincoln middle school students are wearing are reinforcing the children's efforts to get fit.More >>
The Lancaster County Sheriffs Office arrested Andrew Ferrell while he was attempting to burglarize Ott Oil and Propane for the second time.More >>
Katie Krueger says Ben was a protective brother who loved his family.More >>
The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office arrested 34-year-old Ronald Sowards Sunday after he attempted to burglarize a home at 98th and Pioneers Streets.More >>
Authorities say a 9-year-old boy has been killed in the crash of an all-terrain vehicle at a south-central Nebraska farm.More >>
Lincoln Police arrested Trey Louis early Sunday morning after stopping him for speeding on 1-80 near Lincoln.More >>
Chilly & partly cloudy today...More >>
