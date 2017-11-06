Deputies arrest one in progress of a burglary

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

The Lancaster County Sheriffs Office arrested Andrew Ferrell while he was attempting to burglarize Ott Oil and Propane for the second time.

The first burglary report came in around 4:00 early Friday morning, the Davy business had a substantial amount of cash stolen.

Deputies were on scene investigating later that day when the found Ferrell, a Lincoln man, attempting to break in again.

He was arrested in connection with the first burglary, attempting the second one and for being in possession of a stolen vehicle.