Stebbing makes another court appearance

Two investigators testified in Lancaster County Treasurer Andy Stebbing's preliminary hearing Monday.



One was Department of Revenue investigator Mark Ford said Stebbing never claimed profits from his auto sales on his taxes, even though documents showed Stebbing was making money from them.

Stebbing's attorney Sean Brennan said the Department of Revenue never sent him a tax deficiency notice.

"The tax department sends tax deficiency determination notices to individuals as well as businesses," Brennan said. "And they're required to do that. There's a duty to do that."

Ford said they did not send such a notice to Stebbing, but that this is a tax fraud case where Stebbing was not filing returns



A judge will decide at a later date whether Stebbing will stand trial on the charges.