Fundraiser for Norris teen killed in car crash

Runza held a fundraiser for the family of Ryan Post, the 13-year-old Norris 8th grader who died after being life flighted from a car crash near Norris High School last month.

Ryan's sister Riley works at the Runza on 84th and Highway 2, where the fundraiser was held. She said it was amazing to see all the support from the community.

"It feels so good that my sister is - that everyone cares about her and they're coming out and they're helping and they're donating," Riley said.

Runza donated 20 percent of the proceeds to the Post family to pay for medical and funeral expenses. Family friends and complete strangers came out to donate to the family.

"I think it really shows how everyone comes together," Norris junior Alexie Emerson said. "Even if we don't know each other we are going to support each other no matter what."

Ryan loved cheerleading, and had dreams of being on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln cheer team.

There are some other fundraisers coming up, a spaghetti feed at the Lincoln Firefighters Reception Hall on November 9th, and another fundraiser at Radiant Church in Lincoln on November 18th.