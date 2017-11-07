TD Ameritrade clients aggressively investing in stocks

Lincoln Police responded to a Coca-Cola truck that had it’s trailer snap in half.More >>
Lincoln Police responded to a Coca-Cola truck that had it’s trailer snap in half.More >>
18–year–old Jack Eichorst has been accused of sexual assault.More >>
18–year–old Jack Eichorst has been accused of sexual assault.More >>
Ronald Sowards was first taken into custody over the weekend.More >>
Ronald Sowards was first taken into custody over the weekend.More >>
Authorities have released the name of a woman who died after being pinned under a car she was repairing in Lincoln.More >>
Authorities have released the name of a woman who died after being pinned under a car she was repairing in Lincoln.More >>
Runza held a fundraiser for the family of Ryan Post, the 13-year-old Norris 8th grader who died after being life flighted from a car crash near Norris High School last month.More >>
Runza held a fundraiser for the family of Ryan Post, the 13-year-old Norris 8th grader who died after being life flighted from a car crash near Norris High School last month.More >>
The Lancaster County Sheriffs Department arrested a man and woman in connection with several crimes Saturday night.More >>
The Lancaster County Sheriffs Department arrested a man and woman in connection with several crimes Saturday night.More >>
Lincoln Police arrested Trey Louis early Sunday morning after stopping him for speeding on 1-80 near Lincoln.More >>
Lincoln Police arrested Trey Louis early Sunday morning after stopping him for speeding on 1-80 near Lincoln.More >>
The Lancaster County Sheriffs Office arrested Andrew Ferrell while he was attempting to burglarize Ott Oil and Propane for the second time.More >>
The Lancaster County Sheriffs Office arrested Andrew Ferrell while he was attempting to burglarize Ott Oil and Propane for the second time.More >>
Katie Krueger says Ben was a protective brother who loved his family.More >>
Katie Krueger says Ben was a protective brother who loved his family.More >>
Lincoln police netted two felony arrests Friday night.More >>
Lincoln police netted two felony arrests Friday night.More >>