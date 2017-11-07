TD Ameritrade clients aggressively investing in stocks

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ TD Ameritrade clients were heavily invested in stocks in October after edging away from equities during the previous month.

The online brokerage said Monday that its Investor Movement Index increased to 7.4 in October from September's 7.14.

The index based on what investors are buying and selling in their TD Ameritrade accounts and how exposed they are to equities.

TD Ameritrade's JJ Kinahan says investors seem to be finding opportunities by increasing their investments in Chinese stocks while selling off energy sector stocks.

Some of the most popular buys were Nvidia, Micron Technology, Alibaba Group and General Electric.

The most commonly sold stocks were Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs and Alphabet.

