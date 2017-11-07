NWU's Shaka Taylor Earns National Recognition

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: NWU Athletics

LINCOLN, Neb. – Nebraska Wesleyan University junior running back Shaka Taylor was selected to the D3football.com Team of the Week, presented by Scoutware, for his outstanding performance last Saturday versus Simpson College.

He becomes the first NWU football player to ever be selected to the D3football.com Team of the Week, which honors the top player nationally at each position. This is the 19th season that D3football.com has selected the Team of the Week.

Taylor (Norfolk, Neb.) amassed 364 yards of all-purpose yardage in the Prairie Wolves 45-38 win over Simpson. He rushed 30 times for 230 yards with a TD and caught nine passes for 134 yards with two TDs to help NWU set a school record with 608 yards of total offense.

The 230 yards rushing was the second highest single game total in school history. He also went over 1,000 yards for the season, becoming only the seventh back in school history to top 1,000 yards. Taylor has 1,023 yards on the ground, playing in only eight games.

Tayor and the Prairie Wolves will close out the 2017 season this Saturday with a game at IIAC regular season champion and undefeated 15th-ranked Wartburg College.