Judge delays trial decision in case against county treasurer

Judge delays trial decision in case against county treasurer

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A judge has delayed a decision on whether the case against the Lancaster County treasurer should go to trial in district court.

On Monday Judge C. Jo Petersen gave prosecutors 10 days to respond to a defense brief for Andy Stebbing, who's accused of selling cars without a dealer's license, failing to pay sufficient income taxes and helping customers evade taxes. Petersen did not set a deadline for her decision.

Stebbing's attorney says prosecutors have filed unnecessarily strong charges and says state officials should have notified Stebbing of problems with his tax returns before charging him with felonies. But at Stebbing's preliminary hearing Monday, prosecutors said the evidence showed Stebbing was selling vehicles as a business without a dealer's license.

