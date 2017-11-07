Warren Buffett announces changes at Berkshire Hathaway's Jeweler retail

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Berkshire Hathaway's Ben Bridge Jeweler chain has named a new president to help replace a retiring top executive.

The company that runs 90 jewelry stores in 11 states said Tuesday that Lisa Bridge has been promoted to President and Chief Operating Officer because co-CEO Jonathan Bridge is retiring.

Ben Bridge is one of several jewelry firms owned by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway. The conglomerate also owns the Helzberg Diamonds chain, Borsheims, which sells jewelry in Buffett's hometown of Omaha, Nebraska, and the Richline Group, which makes jewelry.

Buffett says Lisa Bridge will continue the traditions of the family-run Seattle-based company while helping Ben Bridge compete against online competition.

Lisa Bridge will also be the company's first female President.

The current President and co-CEO, Ed Bridge, will become chairman and CEO.