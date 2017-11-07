Woman accused of causing fatal crash pleads not guilty

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Paige Seaton, 22, entered a written not guilty plea Tuesday. Seaton is accused of drinking and driving and causing a deadly crash in Sarpy County in October.

Seaton, who was charged with a DUI and motor vehicle homicide, had her bond set at $20,000 by a Sarpy County judge, who said she was only allowed to leave her phone for medical appointments.

According to investigators, Seaton caused the crash that killed 15-year-old Alexandra Linscott and critically injured her mother, Elisa.

Seaton's attorney said last week that the 22-year-old was sexually assaulted hours before the crash. Seaton is due back in court in February.

