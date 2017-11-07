American Insurance Center: Nebraska is worst road rage state

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

If you notice angry drivers on area road, you are not alone.

A new study ranked Nebraska as the worst state for road rage this year.

The American Insurance Center ranked states based on number of Instagram post tagged with road rage per capita through the end of May.

Nebraska topped the list, edging out New York and Nevada. In 2016, Nebraska ranked fourth on the list.

