Winter Coats Given to People's City Mission Residents

Hundreds of residents from the People's City Mission will stay a little warmer this winter.

Tuesday morning people were able to pick from a large selection of coats thanks to Raising Cane's.

Raising Cane's collected new and gently used coats for the mission for the eleventh year in a row.

Coats were collected at locations throughout Lincoln for five weeks.

It was one of the chains most successful coat drives to date.



"This is our second top year, we raised over 2,200 here just in Lincoln," said Dee Collins, director of marketing for Raising Canes.

The coat drive started in 2007 when the owners of Raising Cane's Lincoln franchise moved from Louisiana to Nebraska and realized they weren't prepared for winter.

Since it started in 2007 over 18,000 coats have been collected and distributed to those in need and have kept people warm during the harsh winter months.

"We want to make sure people who are here have adequate clothing that they need in order to get through the winter months," Collins said.

Pastor Tom Barber from the People's City Mission said shelter residents don't have a lot of clothes and aren't prepared for the winter months, so getting a new coat means a lot.

"When little kids come through and they pick them out and you see the smiles on their faces it's exciting and Lincoln is such a generous community. We've often said the things we don't want can change a life and you can see it in the expressions of these folks," Barber said.



Over 300 residents at the shelters received coats today.

Starting November 8th coats will be made available to the public for free at the help center off 68th and O street.