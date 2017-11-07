Woman clinging to vehicle injured

Witnesses say a woman was seen clinging to an SUV before falling off and being to the hospital with serious injuries.

"Upon arrival we located a female in the roadway," said Capt. Todd Kocian of the Lincoln Police Dept.

It was a scary sight, as witness say the woman was on the hood of the vehicle before falling off and being critically injured.

It happened, a little before 5 p.m. Tuesday, near the intersection of 29th and M.

Police are still looking into why she was on the hood in the first place.

"As the vehicle passed through the intersection, she became dislodged from the vehicle-- struck the concrete," said Capt. Kocian.

The woman was taken to Bryan West, where she's said to be in critical, yet stable condition. We have not received and update on her condition.

Police are still investigating the accident, and at this time her identity is not being released. No citations have been issued at this point.

We'll bring you the latest detail as they become available.