Lincoln Police: teen pulls gun on another teen

Juvenile court documents show a 14-year-old boy held a gun to a 14-year-old girl's head behind a convenience store near North Star High School last week.

The documents state the victim told school officials of the incident, which she reported happened at approximately 5 p.m. Thursday, on Friday, November 3rd.

According to a police report, the victim told a school official the suspect had brought the gun to school in the days leading up to the incident, but told her not to tell anyone otherwise she would be hurt.

On November 3rd, documents say, the victim and some friends were hiding from the suspect in wetlands behind the convenience store. The suspect found them, and he and the victim got into an argument. Records state that's when the suspect pulled out the gun and placed the barrel against the victim's head. He then asked everyone if he should pull the trigger, to which they said no.

The documents state the victim batted away the gun and left.

After the victim reported the incident to school officials, Lincoln Police took the students in for questioning. The police report states the officer who responded found the described weapon in the suspect's bedroom.

The suspect has been lodged at the Youth Attention Center for terroristic threats and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

Because all parties involved are minors, names will not be released.