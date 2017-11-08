Sheriff makes arrest in burglary on West Van Dorn

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Lancaster County Sheriffs Office arrested 55-year-old Ernest Holland for burglarizing a home Monday morning.

Sheriff Terry Wagner said Holland stole a gun and jewelry, worth $2,200 from a home on 53rd and West Van Dorn.

He was taken into custody thanks to a surveillance system on the home that gave deputies a suspect and vehicle description.

Holland was located on Highway 77 by a patrol deputy.