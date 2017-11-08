Authorities release name of 9-year-old killed in ATV crash

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

FRANKLIN, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities have released the name of a 9-year-old boy killed in the crash of an all-terrain vehicle at a south-central Nebraska farm.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says the crash occurred Friday evening. A news release says Ryan Molzahn was driving the ATV on his family's farm near Naponee when the vehicle rolled down a 70-foot embankment.

The boy was pronounced dead at Harlan County Hospital in Alma.