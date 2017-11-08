Authorities release name of 9-year-old killed in ATV crash - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Authorities release name of 9-year-old killed in ATV crash

Authorities release name of 9-year-old killed in ATV crash

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

FRANKLIN, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities have released the name of a 9-year-old boy killed in the crash of an all-terrain vehicle at a south-central Nebraska farm.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says the crash occurred Friday evening. A news release says Ryan Molzahn was driving the ATV on his family's farm near Naponee when the vehicle rolled down a 70-foot embankment.        

The boy was pronounced dead at Harlan County Hospital in Alma.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.