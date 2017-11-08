NSP Makes Arrest for Sexual Assault

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Press Release:

Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested former Lincoln Police Officer Gregory S. Cody, 54, on suspicion of First Degree Sexual Assault.

The arrest follows an investigation stemming from a report made by the victim to a health care professional at Bryan West Hospital. The hospital reported the assault to the Nebraska State Patrol on October 17, 2017.

Anyone with additional information about this or other potential cases is asked to report that to the Nebraska Information Analysis Center (NIAC).