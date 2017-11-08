CMA contest winner says trip is once in a lifetime

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Channel 8, with Froggy 98 country music radio gave a free trip for two to the CMA awards in Nashville.

We caught up with our winner Tyler Kruse today...

He says this is a once in a lifetime trip he couldn’t wait to take.

"The night before our flight took off we had a really early flight in the morning and it was kinda hard to sleep, we're just really excited about coming to Nashville,” Tyler Kruse said.

Tyler says he brought his sister, who is a huge country fan, just like him.

They got into Nashville yesterday.

They hit Broadway Street last night, and to the country music hall of fame and were chosen to sit in on the Dan + Shay prescreening.

Tyler says he's watched the CMA awards every year, and seeing the city prepare, has him excited.

"They have all the streets kind off blocked off already downtown right around the arena so they're all ready to go so we're ready,” Kruse said.

Tyler is most looking forward to seeing Carrie Underwood host and Eric Church perform.

We'll check in with him later on tonight after the show and let you know what it was like seeing the CMA awards is like live from Nashville.