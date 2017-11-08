UNL Chancellor Green Addresses Lincoln Chamber of Commerce

UNL chancellor Ronnie Green spoke to the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce Wednesday about the status and progress of the university.

However, the question on many people's minds was the state of Husker football. Green said that they are 'evaluating where they are' in regards to the program.

"It's a business, and when you realize the need for change in that business you need to act and that's what we've done so far, or are in the process of evaluating where we are,” said Green. “It's about metrics, it's about performance, it's about management, it's about expectations, it's about accountability."

Green was asked about Mike Riley's future, and he says while they talk frequently, his employment has not come up.

Green said that he strongly supports collegiate athletics and that it's a positive for the school. This year alone, $30 million in academic funds came from athletics.

Chancellor Green also spoke about some of the many successes the university has had the past several years. Student enrollment broke the 26,000 mark for the first time ever. The percentage of the student body from out of state is up almost 25–percent since the 1980s.

"There has never been a time more critical for higher education in this country then right now," says Green

Across the country, freedom of speech on college campuses, especially political free speech, has been an issue for some students, including at UNL. Green says that we should encourage these conversations, not suppress them.

"The university should be where we debate vigorously all ideas and that we should challenge ourselves and we should challenge our students and we should challenge them with great vigor to have those conversations," says Green.

In a recent panel with other university leaders, green said it was clear that while UNL does have its own problems, other universities are much worse off.