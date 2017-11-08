Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

On November 9, 2017, the Lincoln Regional Office will partner with the Nebraska Department of Veterans Affairs, Disabled American Veteran, Paralyzed Veterans of America, and QTC Medical Services to hold a Veterans Claims Clinic from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm.

The claims clinic will be held at the Lincoln Regional Office located at 3800 Village Drive, Lincoln, Nebraska 68516. The Veterans claims clinic will allow Veterans, their families and survivors to file disability claims, submit evidence, speak with a claims processor, speak with VA Leadership, Vet Center representatives, and Veterans Health Administration and come learn about the claims Appeals process.

Veterans Service Officers will also be available to assist the veterans with claims. In addition Lincoln Regional Office Director Kerrie Witty will hold a town hall with veterans from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm.

The director will give updates on the Veterans Affairs Regional Office and take questions related to veteran’s benefits.