Creighton’s Marcus Foster Named To Naismith Trophy Watch List

Courtesy: Creighton Athletics

ATLANTA (November 9, 2017) – Creighton men's basketball senior Marcus Foster has been named one of 50 candidates for the Citizen Naismith Trophy, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced today. A list of 30 midseason candidates will be released on Feb. 14, 2018 before the 50th presentation of the award April 1, 2018.

"We are proud to recognize our former winners during this special season and reflect on the heritage and tradition of the past 50 years," said Eric Oberman, executive director of the Atlanta Tipoff Club. "There are tremendously talented candidates vying to win the 50th Citizen Naismith Trophy and that process starts today."

A senior from Wichita Falls, Texas, Foster was a unanimous All-BIG EAST selection last year after leading Creighton with 18.2 points per game a year ago. He ranked among the league leaders in scoring after posting the highest scoring average for a Bluejay newcomer since 1970. Foster's 638 points were the 10th-most in CU history and the most ever by a Bluejay newcomer in their debut season on the court.

Creighton has had one previous winner of the Naismith Trophy, as Doug McDermott collected the hardware following the 2013-14 campaign.

Creighton opens the 2017-18 season on Friday when it meets Yale in a game scheduled for 8 p.m. Central.

Citizen Naismith Trophy Preseason Watch List

NAME

CLASS

POSITION

SCHOOL

CONFERENCE

Jaylen Adams

Sr.

G

St. Bonaventure

Atlantic 10

Deng Adel

Jr.

F

Louisville

ACC

Rawle Alkins

So.

G

Arizona

Pac-12

Grayson Allen

Sr.

G

Duke

ACC

KeVaughn Allen

Jr.

G

Florida

SEC

Deandre Ayton

Fr.

F

Arizona

Pac-12

Marvin Bagley III

Fr.

F

Duke

ACC

Mohamed Bamba

Fr.

F

Texas

Big 12

Joel Berry II

Sr.

G

UNC

ACC

Trevon Bluiett

Sr.

G

Xavier

BIG East

Bennie Boatwright

Jr.

F

USC

Pac-12

Miles Bridges

So.

G/F

Michigan State

Big Ten

Bruce Brown

So.

G

Miami

ACC

Jalen Brunson

Jr.

G

Villanova

BIG EAST

Jeffrey Carroll

Sr.

G

Oklahoma State

Big 12

Jevon Carter

Sr.

G

West Virginia

Big 12

Wendell Carter Jr.

Fr.

F

Duke

ACC

Bonzie Colson

Sr.

F

Notre Dame

ACC

Mike Daum

Jr.

F

South Dakota State

Summit League

Tyler Davis

Jr.

C

Texas A&M

SEC

Angel Delgado

Sr.

C

Seton Hall

BIG EAST

Hamidou Diallo

Fr.

G

Kentucky

SEC

Trevon Duval

Fr.

G

Duke

ACC

Vince Edwards

Sr.

F

Purdue

Big Ten

Matt Farrell

Sr.

G

Notre Dame

ACC

Marcus Foster

Sr.

G

Creighton

BIG EAST

Devonte' Graham

Sr.

G

Kansas

Big 12

Ethan Happ

Jr.

F

Wisconsin

Big Ten

Aaron Holiday

Jr.

G

UCLA

Pac-12

Chandler Hutchison

Sr.

G

Boise State

Mountain West

Justin Jackson

So.

F

Maryland

Big Ten

Kevin Knox

Fr.

F

Kentucky

SEC

Jock Landale

Sr.

C

St. Mary's

WCC

Kelan Martin

Sr.

F

Butler

BIG EAST

Nate Mason

Sr.

G

Minnesota

Big Ten

Yante Maten

Sr.

F

Georgia

SEC

Bryant McIntosh

Sr.

G

Northwestern

Big Ten

Jordan McLaughlin

Sr.

G

USC

Pac-12

Chimezie Metu

Jr.

F

USC

Pac-12

Shake Milton

Jr.

G

SMU

American Athletic

Malik Newman

So.

G

Kansas

Big 12

Michael Porter Jr.

Fr.

F

Missouri

SEC

Collin Sexton

Fr.

G

Alabama

SEC

Landry Shamet

So.

G

Wichita State

American Athletic

Reid Travis

Sr.

F

Stanford

Pac-12

Allonzo Trier

Jr.

G

Arizona

Pac-12

Moritz Wagner

Jr.

F

Michigan

Big Ten

Nick Ward

So.

F

Michigan State

Big Ten

Jonathan Williams

Sr.

F

Gonzaga

WCC

Robert Williams

So.

F

Texas A&M

SEC


Overall, nine players on the Watch List represent the ACC, while the Big Ten, Pac-12 and SEC each placed eight candidates. Duke, which has won more Citizen Naismith Trophies (7) than any other school, leads the Watch List with four players, followed by Arizona and USC with three players apiece. Players who do not make the Watch List are still eligible to be selected for the midseason 30 team.

ABOUT THE ATLANTA TIPOFF CLUB
Celebrating 50 Years of the Citizen Naismith Trophy
Founded during the 1956-57 season, the Atlanta Tipoff Club is committed to promoting the game of basketball and recognizing the outstanding accomplishments of those who make the game so exciting. The Atlanta Tipoff Club administers the Naismith Awards, which have become the most prestigious national honors in all of college basketball. Named in honor of Dr. James Naismith, inventor of the game of basketball, the Naismith Trophy recognizes the top Men's and Women's College Basketball Players of the Year. Other Naismith Awards are presented to the Men's and Women's College Basketball Coaches of the Year, Boys' and Girls' High School Basketball Players and Coaches of the Year, Basketball Officials and Outstanding Contributors to the game. Celebrating its 50th year by honoring past winners, the Citizen Naismith Trophy was first presented to UCLA's Lew Alcindor (later known as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar) in 1969. Old Dominion's Anne Donovan won the inaugural Women's Citizen Naismith Trophy in 1983.

ABOUT CITIZEN
Citizen, a pioneer in watchmaking and innovative technology since 1918, promotes excellence and creativity with a deep-rooted respect for craftsmanship. Citizen advocates "Better Starts Now," searching for and accomplishing goals that are cause driven. In this respect, Citizen aligns with organizations and personalities that reflect the values of the brand including the Billie Jean King Leadership Initiative, Naismith Awards, National Merit Scholarship, and Good360.

For over 40 years, Citizen's Eco-Drive technology has served as the prime example of how the brand is dedicated to making the world and its environment a better place. A simple yet revolutionary concept, Eco-Drive harnesses the power of light from any natural or artificial light source and converts it into energy, eliminating the need for any battery replacement.

