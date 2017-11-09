Creighton’s Marcus Foster Named To Naismith Trophy Watch List

Posted By: Sports

ATLANTA (November 9, 2017) – Creighton men's basketball senior Marcus Foster has been named one of 50 candidates for the Citizen Naismith Trophy, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced today. A list of 30 midseason candidates will be released on Feb. 14, 2018 before the 50th presentation of the award April 1, 2018.



"We are proud to recognize our former winners during this special season and reflect on the heritage and tradition of the past 50 years," said Eric Oberman, executive director of the Atlanta Tipoff Club. "There are tremendously talented candidates vying to win the 50th Citizen Naismith Trophy and that process starts today."



A senior from Wichita Falls, Texas, Foster was a unanimous All-BIG EAST selection last year after leading Creighton with 18.2 points per game a year ago. He ranked among the league leaders in scoring after posting the highest scoring average for a Bluejay newcomer since 1970. Foster's 638 points were the 10th-most in CU history and the most ever by a Bluejay newcomer in their debut season on the court.



Creighton has had one previous winner of the Naismith Trophy, as Doug McDermott collected the hardware following the 2013-14 campaign.



Creighton opens the 2017-18 season on Friday when it meets Yale in a game scheduled for 8 p.m. Central.



Citizen Naismith Trophy Preseason Watch List

NAME CLASS POSITION SCHOOL CONFERENCE Jaylen Adams Sr. G St. Bonaventure Atlantic 10 Deng Adel Jr. F Louisville ACC Rawle Alkins So. G Arizona Pac-12 Grayson Allen Sr. G Duke ACC KeVaughn Allen Jr. G Florida SEC Deandre Ayton Fr. F Arizona Pac-12 Marvin Bagley III Fr. F Duke ACC Mohamed Bamba Fr. F Texas Big 12 Joel Berry II Sr. G UNC ACC Trevon Bluiett Sr. G Xavier BIG East Bennie Boatwright Jr. F USC Pac-12 Miles Bridges So. G/F Michigan State Big Ten Bruce Brown So. G Miami ACC Jalen Brunson Jr. G Villanova BIG EAST Jeffrey Carroll Sr. G Oklahoma State Big 12 Jevon Carter Sr. G West Virginia Big 12 Wendell Carter Jr. Fr. F Duke ACC Bonzie Colson Sr. F Notre Dame ACC Mike Daum Jr. F South Dakota State Summit League Tyler Davis Jr. C Texas A&M SEC Angel Delgado Sr. C Seton Hall BIG EAST Hamidou Diallo Fr. G Kentucky SEC Trevon Duval Fr. G Duke ACC Vince Edwards Sr. F Purdue Big Ten Matt Farrell Sr. G Notre Dame ACC Marcus Foster Sr. G Creighton BIG EAST Devonte' Graham Sr. G Kansas Big 12 Ethan Happ Jr. F Wisconsin Big Ten Aaron Holiday Jr. G UCLA Pac-12 Chandler Hutchison Sr. G Boise State Mountain West Justin Jackson So. F Maryland Big Ten Kevin Knox Fr. F Kentucky SEC Jock Landale Sr. C St. Mary's WCC Kelan Martin Sr. F Butler BIG EAST Nate Mason Sr. G Minnesota Big Ten Yante Maten Sr. F Georgia SEC Bryant McIntosh Sr. G Northwestern Big Ten Jordan McLaughlin Sr. G USC Pac-12 Chimezie Metu Jr. F USC Pac-12 Shake Milton Jr. G SMU American Athletic Malik Newman So. G Kansas Big 12 Michael Porter Jr. Fr. F Missouri SEC Collin Sexton Fr. G Alabama SEC Landry Shamet So. G Wichita State American Athletic Reid Travis Sr. F Stanford Pac-12 Allonzo Trier Jr. G Arizona Pac-12 Moritz Wagner Jr. F Michigan Big Ten Nick Ward So. F Michigan State Big Ten Jonathan Williams Sr. F Gonzaga WCC Robert Williams So. F Texas A&M SEC



Overall, nine players on the Watch List represent the ACC, while the Big Ten, Pac-12 and SEC each placed eight candidates. Duke, which has won more Citizen Naismith Trophies (7) than any other school, leads the Watch List with four players, followed by Arizona and USC with three players apiece. Players who do not make the Watch List are still eligible to be selected for the midseason 30 team.



