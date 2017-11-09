Man sent to Nebraska prison for girl's crash death

SCHUYLER, Neb. (AP) _ A Schuyler man has been imprisoned for the death of a 15-year-old girl who was a passenger in his car.

Angel Lopez, 23, was sentenced Wednesday to 12 to 20 years in prison. He'd pleaded no contest to manslaughter after prosecutors dropped four other charges, including drunken driving.

Authorities say Lopez's car slammed into a tree in Schuyler around 11 p.m. on June 15, 2016. A passenger, Isabella Brandt, was killed in the crash. A 15-year-old boy in the car was injured.

Authorities say the car crashed while fleeing from a Schuyler police officer.