Body found inside vehicle in Omaha police parking lot

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a vehicle at an Omaha police station parking lot.

A news release says an officer noticed a vehicle in the lot at the northeast Omaha station just before 1 a.m. Thursday and then saw the body inside. Homicide investigators suspect the man was injured elsewhere and drove to the station, where he died.

His name and other details about the crime have not been released.

