Nebraska education officials create 'civic readiness' draft

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The Nebraska Education Department has formulated a draft definition of ``civic readiness'' to help social studies teachers prepare students for civic life after high school.

Education officials want to define what students should learn to be engaged citizens who vote, volunteer and understand civil discourse when they graduate. The definition is expected to help educators know what students should learn and be better able to measure whether they're learning it.

The draft defines readiness as understanding history and how government works, while also demonstrating ``the dispositions that citizens need in a republic.'' Such dispositions include respect for the law, concern for people's constitutional rights and ``recognition of the need for public welfare, safety and fairness.''

The Board of Education was briefed on the draft Wednesday. It's expected to vote on the definition next month.