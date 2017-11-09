College kids accused of firing BB guns at trick-or-treaters

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

YORK, Neb. (AP) _ Police have accused six college students of firing BB guns at trick-or-treaters in an eastern Nebraska community.

No serious injuries were reported by police in York, but one parent says at least three of the children were struck on Halloween night.

York Police Chief Ed Tjaden says the children reported being yelled at and shot. A vehicle suspected of carrying the college students was spotted at York College, and it contained a receipt for one BB gun. Police say more BB guns used had been stolen from a local retailer.

The college students also are accused of shooting out two vehicle windows. The six have not been formally charged yet.