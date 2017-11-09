Rooks Entertainment Round-Up - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Rooks Entertainment Round-Up Lincoln News Events

Rooks Entertainment Round-Up

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Looking for something fun to do this weekend?

Let's get to your entertainment round-up with Bob Rook.

Hello everyone! Here's The Round-up!
Goodbye Christopher Robin
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center
www.TheRoss.org
LSO Concert
Lied Center
Fri. 7:30 pm
(402) 476-2211
www.lincolnsymphony.org
Ethan Claymore
Lincoln Community Playhouse
This Weekend
lincolnplayhouse.com
Decades Rewind
Lied Center
Sat. 7:30 pm
www.liedcenter.org
Evil Dead The Musical
The TADA Theatre
Thu-Sat. 7:30 pm
Sun. 2:00 pm
402-438-8232
www.tadatheatre.info
Jurassic Quest
Lancaster Events Center
Fri 3pm-8pm
Sat 9am-8pm
Sun 9am-7pm
www.lancastereventcenter.org
The Serpent
Johnny Carson School Of Theatre and Film
This Weekend
402-472-4747
Have An Entertaining Weekend!

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.