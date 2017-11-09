Rooks Entertainment Round-Up

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Goodbye Christopher Robin

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center

www.TheRoss.org

LSO Concert

Lied Center

Fri. 7:30 pm

(402) 476-2211

www.lincolnsymphony.org

Ethan Claymore

Lincoln Community Playhouse

This Weekend

lincolnplayhouse.com

Decades Rewind

Lied Center

Sat. 7:30 pm

www.liedcenter.org

Evil Dead The Musical

The TADA Theatre

Thu-Sat. 7:30 pm

Sun. 2:00 pm

402-438-8232

www.tadatheatre.info

Jurassic Quest

Lancaster Events Center

Fri 3pm-8pm

Sat 9am-8pm

Sun 9am-7pm

www.lancastereventcenter.org

The Serpent

Johnny Carson School Of Theatre and Film

This Weekend

402-472-4747

