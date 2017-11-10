Officials ID man killed in western Nebraska crash

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

LYMAN, Neb. (AP) _ Law enforcement officials in western Nebraska have identified a Lyman man killed in a rollover crash.

The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff's Office says 32-year-old Russell Surratt died from injuries received in the Thursday afternoon crash.

Officials say Surratt's family members reported that he was suffering from mental health problems and had fired several gunshots outside of a residence Thursday before leaving in his pickup truck.

Witnesses say Surratt's truck was speeding on a rural road when it swerved to avoid a crash with a mail carrier. Investigators believe the truck left the road and rolled several times.

Officials were able to pull Surratt from the truck and perform CPR, but he later died at a Scottsbluff hospital.