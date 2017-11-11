Northeastern Nebraska man killed in 1-vehicle crash

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News Politics is a full time gig for Rick Klein. He's ABC's Political Director, overseeing all political coverage for the network. It's a big job. And on Friday he visited UNL, to tell students a little bit about it. His speech was part of an all day conference about media and politics put on by the UNL College of Journalism and Mass Media. It's a tough time for journalism right now, Klein said. "The biggest chall...