Opioids, addiction the topics at next Omaha Science Cafe

       OMAHA, Neb. (AP) Opiods and addiction will be the focus of Tuesday's Omaha Science Cafe.
        The featured speaker will be Dr. Alena Balasanova, who is director of addictions education at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. She also has an outpatient practice in addiction services at the Nebraska Medicine Psychiatry Clinic.
        The event is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at the Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. Science Cafe involve face-to-face conversations with scientists about current science topics.

        They are open to everyone 21 and older.

