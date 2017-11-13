Man Exposes Himself at Taco Bell

According to Lincoln Police an 18 year old woman was at the Taco Bell drive through Saturday night when a man exposed himself. The incident happened at the Taco Bell on O street between 44th and 46th around 7:40pm Saturday night. The woman was ordering when she noticed a man touching himself next to her passenger side window.

He then tried to open the passenger door, but the doors were locked, and he ran off.

The suspect is described as a white male, between 40 and 50 years old, thin build, average height, with a white and brown beard, wearing a light stocking cap, jacket and black pants.

If you have any information or have witnessed a similar incident please contact the Lincoln Police Department with any information.