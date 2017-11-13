Man struck by car in downtown Columbus dies from injuries Lincoln News

COLUMBUS, Neb. (AP)

Authorities say a 59-year-old man died from injuries sustained when a car struck him in downtown Columbus.

Timothy Kneifel was pronounced dead Sunday at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, one day after the accident.

Authorities say a 2008 Mazda sedan driven by 51-year-old Kimberly Klassen of Columbus struck Kneifel as he crossed the street. Kneifel was not in a crosswalk but was a short distance from the intersection.

Authorities say alcohol, drugs and speed were not factors in the accident, which happened around 6 p.m. Saturday. Charges are not expected to be filed.