Man struck by car in downtown Columbus dies from injuries - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Man struck by car in downtown Columbus dies from injuries Lincoln News

Man struck by car in downtown Columbus dies from injuries

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

COLUMBUS, Neb. (AP)

        Authorities say a 59-year-old man died from injuries sustained when a car struck him in downtown Columbus.

        Timothy Kneifel was pronounced dead Sunday at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, one day after the accident.

        Authorities say a 2008 Mazda sedan driven by 51-year-old Kimberly Klassen of Columbus struck Kneifel as he crossed the street. Kneifel was not in a crosswalk but was a short distance from the intersection.

        Authorities say alcohol, drugs and speed were not factors in the accident, which happened around 6 p.m. Saturday. Charges are not expected to be filed.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.