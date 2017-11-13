Ricketts to attend Republican Governors Association event - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Ricketts to attend Republican Governors Association event

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts is set to visit Texas this week for the Republican Governors Association's annual conference.

Ricketts will travel to Austin on Tuesday for the gathering. Vice President Mike Pence, a former Indiana governor, is scheduled to speak Wednesday.

Ricketts was named a member of the group's executive committee in 2015 along with Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey.

Republicans currently hold 34 governorships in the United States.

