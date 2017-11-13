Sportsmen's advocate to run for Public Service Commission

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The executive director of the Nebraska Sportsmen's Foundation is running for the state Public Service Commission.

Scott Smathers of Lincoln announced his candidacy Monday for the commission's 1st District. The district encompasses Lancaster, Cass, Otoe, Gage, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson counties in southeast Nebraska.

Smathers is looking to replace Frank Landis, who has served on the commission since 1988. It's not clear whether Landis will run for re-election.

Smathers, a registered Republican, says he would promote conservative and pro-business values if elected. As the sportsmen foundation's executive director, he worked to promote hunting, angling and the outdoors. He also served on the state's Natural Resources Commission.

Former Cass County board member Ron Nolte, a Republican from Plattsmouth, is also seeking the seat.