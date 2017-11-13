Excellence In Education: New Practice Facility

Today was the grand opening of Nebraska Wesleyan's state-of-the-art training facility.

The 5,400 foot facility is located just north of Abel stadium and administrators are thrilled to see it finally open for use.

"Today we're celebrating the grand opening of our new athletic practice facility which will be home to our wrestling team," said T.J. McDonald, the vice president for campus community at Nebraska Wesleyan.

Nebraska Wesleyan added wrestling back as an collegian sport last fall.

"We recruit high caliber student athletes and we think this is going to be a great attraction and help our student athletes compete," said McDonald.

The practice facility, which has been in the works for a year and a half, will feature space for two practice mats, an exercise area, athletic training room, student-athlete locker room and a coaches office.

Head wrestling coach Brandon Bradley is excited about the future of his team.

"I think in wrestling, the practice area is where everything takes off. For our guys to come in here on a daily basis to train is awesome and this facility will really help us get to that national championship level," said Bradley.

Bradley was thankful for the school board and everyone who supported the project for the last 18 months.

Coach Bradley's Prairie Wolves will be in action on November 18th when they take on the University of Nebraska-Kearney at 9am.