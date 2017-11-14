LPD Investigating Strong-Armed Robbery

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Lincoln Police are investigating a strong armed robbery that happened early this morning.



Officers say it took place behind a smoke shop at around 4 a.m. near 27th and Randolph.

The victim was approached by a man demanding money. The suspect then forcefully took the money, went to the nearby U–Stop and spent it before leaving.

Police are trying to locate the suspect at this time.