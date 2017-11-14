Crews battle house fire near Eagle

Fire investigators were busy Tuesday morning trying to find the cause of a house fire Monday night. It happened in eastern Lancaster County near Eagle

Eagle Fire & Rescue were called to a fully engulfed house fire at 148th & O St around 9:30 p.m. last night. As firefighters reached the location, they needed back up. More than four different fire departments assisted in controlling the blaze.

The house is a total loss. Luckily, the home was vacant and no one was injured.

The fire took around 30 minutes to get under control. Fire crews say it takes only seconds for fires to get big; so they need all hands on deck when fighting them, and are always looking for volunteers.

For more information on the Eagle Volunteer Fire Department: http://www.eaglenebraska.com/nl/community/59-evfd