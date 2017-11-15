Omaha man accused of robbery and rape will stand trial - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Omaha man accused of robbery and rape will stand trial

A man accused of a home-invasion robbery and rape in Sarpy County has been ordered to stand trial, and more charges have been filed against him.

52-year-old Stephen Prior waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Tuesday on charges of first-degree sexual assault, false imprisonment, burglary, robbery and a weapons count. He is now also charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possessing or receiving a stolen firearm and making terroristic threats.

Prior's next court hearing is scheduled for later this month.

His arrest came last month after a woman reported being robbed and raped in her home just southwest of Omaha by a masked man with a gun.

Prior's attorney has said Prior plans to plead not guilty.

