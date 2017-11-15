Lincoln based keno operator closing, selling most operations - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Lincoln-based keno operator closing, selling most operations Lincoln News

Lincoln based keno operator closing, selling most operations

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 

8@klkntv.com 

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)

A Lincoln-based keno operator convicted of illegally extending credit for bets has begun closing or divesting from operations in 27 Nebraska communities.

Zeilinger Keno will continue to operate in Hickman, Roca and Sprague as part of a tentative deal with state regulators.

An attorney representing the state's charitable gaming division says the consent agreement should be finalized in the next two weeks.

Todd Zeilinger also will still offer keno under a different business at the Daily Double Steak House in Denton. His other locations are expected to change hands or close by Dec. 31.

Zeilinger was initially accused of concealing $1.28 million in illegal bets. In September, he pleaded no contest to a single misdemeanor count of extending credit for lottery tickets and was sentenced to probation.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.