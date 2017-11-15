Norris schools patrons reject $9.5M in bond issues

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

BEATRICE, Neb. (AP) _ Patrons of Norris Public Schools, just north of Beatrice, have rejected nearly $10 million in bond issues that would have paid for a host of repairs, renovations and new facilities.

Fifty-one percent voted Tuesday against a $7.5 million proposal to pay for 18 infrastructure projects, including a $3.5 million overhaul of the elementary school heating and air conditioning systems. Patrons voted nearly 2-to-1 against $2 million for a new baseball field and tennis courts.

In 2012, voters approved a $14 million bond issue for a new elementary school and high school addition.

The latest bond issue would have seen an increase of about $45 a year on a $100,000 home.

The district serves Roca, Hickman, Firth, Cortland, Panama, Princeton, Holland, Cheney and Rokeby.