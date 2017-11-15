Millard Schools voters approve 9-cent levy override

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Voters in Omaha's Millard Public School District have voted 2-to-1 to pass a levy override that will raise taxes in the district to benefit its schools.

The override approved Tuesday gives the district the ability to levy up to 9 cents per every $100 of land valuation, over the $1.05 already allowed under state law. District officials have said that without the override, they would have to cut academic programs.

If Millard used all 9 cents of its new taxing authority, the school taxes on a $150,000 house would increase by $135 a year.

District officials have said they're unlikely to use the full 9 cents next year.

Of Nebraska's 244 school districts, only the Westside district in Omaha currently has an override.