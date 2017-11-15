LPS Schools Compete in Culinary Competitions

Over 100 students competed in a variety of culinary competitions and put their skills to the test.

"We have a team event where students in a team of three prepare an entrée, which includes a protein, a vegetable, and a starch. Then we have individual competition," said Denise Haag the coordinator of the event for Lincoln Public Schools.

Teams of three students had one hour to create an entree.

It was held at SCC's career academy.

Each team was given a recipe to make and they divided up the work to finish it all.

It taught students the importance of teamwork in the kitchen.

"You actually have to be really organized. It's very important to have professionalism and to have communications between your team because without that it kind of all falls apart," said Northstar student Maddy Perry.

In addition to the team events individual students competed in events to test their knife skills as well as plate presentation and a baking competition.

They were also able to attend presentations from local chefs to learn about everything from plating to cake decorating.

Teachers hope the competition encourages students to pursue careers in culinary arts and gives them a taste of what working in a restaurant is like.